Autumn brings cool crisp mornings and beautiful golden and scarlet hues that every homeowner is sure to enjoy outdoors. Unfortunately, it can also bring a lot of chores. This season, don’t forgo your autumn checklist and don’t forget to fully ring in the season. After all, there’s more to autumn prep than raking leaves, and this bucket list for homeowners proves it.

Plant fall flowers

Mums and violets are hardy blooms that can help bring Even more color to your yard. Be sure to plant these fall flowers before it’s too late to enjoy some beautiful blooms.

Display an autumn wreath

Nothing is quite as welcoming as a wreath hanging on your front door. This fall, consider a seasonal option made of faux blooms. Sunflowers, wheat or grasses, pumpkins and leaves can all make excellent wreath decor. Make one yourself, or buy an option that you love. Either way, you’re sure to put your home’s best foot forward and keep your front door welcoming and inviting.

Put out pumpkins

Nothing says fall quite like a harvest of gourds. This season, decorate your front door and porch area like never before. Look for traditional orange and yellow pumpkins or go for visual interest and purchase pumpkins and gourds in different hues of white, green and blue. Want something a little more exotic or even spooky? Choose an option that has imperfections to add a dramatic flair to your display.

Add an outdoor heater

Entertaining doesn’t have to stop as soon as the weather turns chilly. Adding an outdoor heater to your favorite spot can allow you to enjoy it year-round.

Clean the gutters

Everyone knows that Autumn brings falling leaves, and homeowners know all too well the chores that these leaves can bring. Give your home the love it needs by ensuring the gutters are clean and working properly.

Check your banisters

Fall storms can mean slippery situations. Before the storms hit, be sure that your banisters are up to the task. Check them for stability. Make sure that if anyone were to slip, the banister can help them find their footing.