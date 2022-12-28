Are you hoping to get more from your Instagram marketing but feel intimidated by the tool or stuck on what to post? You’re not alone.

Many agents have Instagram accounts and post the occasional photo of a listing, happy client or testimonial, but is that the best use of Instagram? Will those types of posts inspire a lead to reach out? Unfortunately, the answer is usually no.

Let me explain by going back in the time capsule that is Instagram.

It started as a picture-only platform where the prettier the picture, the higher the views. They added short-form video soon after IGTV, and then, Stories were born. But since 2016, Instagram’s direct competitor, TikTok, has been taking their market share. Even more so in 2020, with the pandemic forcing people to hunker down at home with not much else to do except scroll on their phones, the popularity of TikTok became a big threat to Instagram. Naturally, they needed to fend off this competition, and with that, the company’s newest addition was born: reels.

What are reels? Reels are short, entertaining videos that use music and hashtags to grab users’ attention and push their videos to the masses. They are plentifully scattered throughout your newsfeed, so when you click on one to watch it, you’re then scrolling reels and only reels in what I like to call the “reel world.”

You may be thinking, why is this relevant to me? Well, if you’re not doing reels, then your audience and followers are more than likely not seeing your posts, or they’re seeing them very infrequently.

I know what you’re probably thinking: “Lindsay, I refuse to dance, lip sync or make a fool of myself, and I don’t have the time for that.” Fortunately for you, there are many reels you can easily make that don’t require any dance moves or silliness. In fact, Instagram wants you to make educational, inspiring and engaging content that they can use to get more valuable information to their users.

What types of reels should you be doing? Images or videos of properties can be strung together with some music and text to create a fun visual, whether it’s your listing or a property you’re admiring. It’s also important to show that you’re a part of their community, so post reels that show the local area, restaurants, parks, schools, etc. And do try to get your face on a reel explaining the market, talking about rates or providing advice on how to navigate the home-buying and -selling process. Your face is your brand, so although I don’t need you to make a fool of yourself and, honestly, I would prefer you don’t, I do think you should work to get over the fear of putting yourself on camera.

Further educate yourself on how to grow your following. If you’re still unsure or need some extra guidance, take my Instagram for REALTORS® course. It will show you the fundamentals, how to grow your audience, how to make reels and much more.

Go to https://CrushReels.com to learn more.