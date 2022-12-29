Imagine having an out-of-state client in town for a day to look at houses. The back-to-back scheduling alone is a huge challenge, but you also want to be sure the deal can move quickly if the client finds said dream home and they want to make an offer.

Even with rising mortgage rates, multiple offers are still commonplace. You want to protect your client and wrangle the best possible deal for them. That surely means helping them or encouraging them to get a thorough home inspection. But they are on a plane back home that night.

This is one of the scenarios that makes PTP360 the ideal option as part of the Ultimate Home Inspection introduced by Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®. The PTP360 tour is one step of the most thorough and convenient home inspection for all buyers, but in a case where the client can’t be present, it ensures reliability and answers beyond any typical home inspection, and can be performed without the presence of the buyer or seller.

PTP360, a virtual home tour, was part of a five-year plan to develop state-of-the-art technologies that would revolutionize the home inspection procedure. In early 2020, along came the pandemic, and the “necessary services only” edict for many states. The “contactless” nature of the PTP360 inspection proved ideal for this difficult period.

The pandemic and the dilemmas it produced hastened the need to perfect and hone the PTP360 program, and begin using it in earnest with REALTORS® and homebuyers. In 2022, it is encouraged for home sellers, too, as the best possible method for detecting any problems or issues in your home that might need simple repairs now but could turn into very costly repairs later.

PTP360 is an interactive visual inspection summary. The report can be viewed on any device and takes the viewer on a 360-degree tour of the home. Every area of the home is “tagged” and when clicked on, a full report is shown on every aspect of the area. This includes any and all issues found such as “deck is weathered.” It’s the prime tool to share with contractors to inquire about repairs.

