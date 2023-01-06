More than 10,000 real estate professionals attended RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year virtual event yesterday, starting the year off in high gear by sharpening their skill sets and positioning themselves for success in the weeks and months to come, thanks to the invaluable insights shared by more than 60 industry leaders who headlined the event.

The media firm’s third-annual virtual new-year educational forum is a one-day event held in early January from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and this year included a wide swath of industry leaders as moderators and panelists, as well as four general session discussions followed by two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents.

RISMedia Founder, CEO and President John Featherston kicked off the event by introducing Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant for the opening panel, “The State of Real Estate: Where the Economy is Headed and What it Means for Your Business.”

Sturtevant provided a candid look at what lies ahead for the U.S. economy in 2023, noting key data points while explaining how that data stands to influence and impact the residential real estate business, for better or worse. “Pay attention to the labor market. Pay attention to the rates,” she said. “Now more than ever, real estate is local. It’s important to be a resource for your agents and clients.”

In the coming days, RISMedia Premier members will have access to coverage of Sturtevant’s extensive comments about the 2023 market, as well as the spirited and insightful dialogues Featherson had with leaders from the following general sessions:



The Top Issues Facing Real Estate in 2023

With Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Rick Haase, United Real Estate; Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate; and Ryan Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

“Challenges offer opportunity, even in a tough market.” – Bess Freedman

Proven Strategies for Winning in a Changing Market

With Keith Ard, RE/MAX Gold; Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; and Michele Harrington, First Team Real Estate

“We have to realize we’re never going to have another 2021 in our lifetime, but you don’t have to let the market carry you. Explore different ways to get business. There will be opportunities.”- Michele Harrington

“We as executives have to deliver the tough messages in the most inspiring way, and that way everyone will benefit from them. We have to lead from the front.”- Keith Ard

One-on-One with Morgan Carey

John Featherston, RISMedia and Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

“The first opportunity in this first quarter is connecting with your community. You need to showcase your local expertise and local knowledge.” – Morgan Carey

“The community is craving positivity, and if you can be that source of light, people will gravitate towards you and want to do business with you in 2023.” – Morgan Carey

Following the event, Featherston commented on how important Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year is to those wanting to start the new year off right despite a shifting market.

“Knowing that RISMedia, along with all the leaders who participated, helped more than 10,000 real estate professionals kick off their new year better equipped and ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead , is a great feeling,” he said. “The advice, counsel and information presented by trusted local, regional and national leaders was terrific. Yes, 2023 is presenting a lot of different challenges for real estate professionals—different than what they faced over the past three years. However, as this event demonstrated, there are tremendous opportunities for these attendees to succeed in the days ahead and RISMedia will continue to bring them all-new information, advice, techniques and personal insights from proven leaders to help them succeed in the short term, as well as the long term. RISMedia is proud to have hosted this incredibly successful event.”

