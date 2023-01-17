It wasn’t that long ago that we kept our important home documents in a large, brown, heavy paper folder which opened like an accordion. You could label each pocket with a sticker. ‘Refrigerator Warranty.’ Now, where did we put that again? The junk drawer? Junk closet?

Cut to 2022 and thankfully we can have all of those warranties and much more stored in an app on our smartphones. Even better, what if we could just take a picture of an appliance and learn its whole history and when it’s about ready to be replaced?

This is the methodology and practice for one of the important steps in an Ultimate Home Inspection from Pillar To Post™. PTPHomeManuals is one of the latest technologies introduced in the last 18 months to make buying and selling a home so much easier for all parties involved.

For REALTORS®, having a home inspection report that lists every single important item in the home, the year it was manufactured, any possible past problems, any factory recalls, the balance of the life span of the object, changes the whole game. No more missed calls and questions back and forth from one REALTOR® to another asking, “when was that HVAC unit replaced”?

PTPHomeManuals is powered by Centriq, a wondrous app that stores curated information on just about anything a home might contain with an on/off switch. This ranges from water heaters down to a power drill and anything else that has a model number. The program for home inspectors has been a home run for Pillar To Post and their franchisees.

According to Paul Holt who heads up The Holt Group NC, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Fayetteville, North Carolina team, “New technologies and partnerships with companies like DocuSketch and Centriq have helped us stay ahead of our competition by operating on the cutting edge of what’s available to our clients. Programs like PTPHomeManuals have been instrumental in keeping our clients informed on the condition of their home well after the home inspection report is sent. They have something else that’s tangible that they can constantly refer back to whenever they need. Centriq keeps them updated regularly on the status of their appliances throughout the home.”

According to Centriq, what comes along with PTPHomeManuals are all the manuals, parts and accessories, and instructional videos on how to use, maintain and repair the items in the inspection report.

“Not only do these programs put our inspections in the top 1% of thoroughness,” says Holt, “but homeowners even thinking about selling set up pre-listing inspections to get this amazing report and keep it handy. A very good idea, I must say.”

For more information, visit https://pillartopost.com.