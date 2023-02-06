When you’re thinking about putting your home on the market, one of the very first steps you should take is to find a professional, knowledgeable real estate agent to work with. While chemistry is important in your relationship with your agent, it’s critical to select someone with the right professional skills to get your home sold as quickly as possible at the best possible price. As you’re interviewing agents, be sure to consider the following:

Do they have a strong online presence? An agent’s online presence is a sign of their technology acumen and their connectedness in the business and community at large. It’s not just enough to have a website—ask if their site is SEO optimized and what their social media presence is like. Working with an agent who’s social media savvy means your home’s listing has exponential reach.

What does their branding say? Does the agent have a particular tagline that speaks to their specialty and/or core values? Is this branding carried through in all of their physical and digital materials, from their business cards to their email signature? A strong branding serves as a differentiator for an agent and also proves that they’re a good marketer, which bodes well for your home’s sale.

Do they have a good networking strategy? Networking is an essential part of any good real estate professional’s success, so ask any prospective agent what they do to network. Are they part of local real estate associations, community boards or professional groups? The more involved they are, the more connections they will have to get your home sold.

How do they utilize technology? As with all modern endeavors, technology plays a huge role in getting your home sold effectively and efficiently. Ask the agent you’re considering how they incorporate tech into their strategy. Which listing portals will it appear on? How is their own website optimized? How will they use social media? What in-house tech platforms do they use that will play a role in your home’s sales?

How do they invest in their professional development? Good real estate professionals are constantly learning, and this is important for you as a home seller because the market is constantly changing, so you need an agent who is up to date and prepared with the latest skills. Find out if they have a coach or take part in their brokerage’s training. Find out what industry events they attend and how they take advantage of continuing education. Their investment in training and education speaks to their dedication to their career…and to their clients.