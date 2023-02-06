Sometimes, the big ticket items we dream about—like a home, a car or a big vacation—seem permanently beyond our financial capabilities. But that’s usually not the case. Saving for a down payment on a home or a new set of wheels often comes down to cutting back on small expenditures that quickly add up to build your nest egg. Here are several easy ways to spend less and save more.



Make your own coffee. Are you a regular at your local coffee shop? You might be spending more than you think on your daily caffeine fix, especially if your particular poison is on the fancy side with flavored syrups and whipped cream. Save money by investing in a good thermal coffee cup and brewing your own coffee at home.

Use the library. Got a book addiction? While there are far worse habits, buying new books all the time can add up. Start frequenting your local library for physical and audio books, as well as DVDs, which can allow you to cut back on your streaming services.



Streaming services. Speaking of, it may be time to take inventory of the services you subscribe to, including cable television if that’s in the mix. Evaluate what programs really matter to you and do away with the rest.

Stop buying clothes. If your closet is filled with nearly brand-new items that you hardly wear, it may be time to evaluate how much you spend on new clothing. While it can be tempting to have the latest styles, focus on what you really need, and put that money towards your savings instead.

Get smart about food. There are several steps you can take to reduce food costs. Cut back on pricey takeout by making a meal plan for the week and shopping only for those ingredients. Better yet, build your meal plan around the items you already have in your freezer and pantry. Keep in mind that processed foods generally cost more than whole foods and, at all costs, try to avoid impulse grocery shopping.



Exercise at home. If you have a gym membership that you actually use, great. But if you haven’t been to the gym in several months, then it’s probably a good idea to cancel your membership and create a work-out routine at home. Use online videos or apps to kick your fitness routine into high gear.

Once you start operating with a savings mindset, you’ll uncover other ways to save money and feel good about your growing savings.