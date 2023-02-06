While cleaning the house may not be your favorite activity, there are many benefits, such as being able to enjoy a tidy home and keeping your biggest investment in tip-top shape. What you might not realize is that cleaning is also good for your health in many ways, according to the Healthgrades blog. Next time you’re procrastinating on pulling the vacuum out, consider the following:

You’ll breathe better. Cleaning helps eliminate lung irritants such as dust mites and pet dander from your home, helping to prevent asthma and allergy attacks. Be sure to dust surfaces, wash bedding and towels in hot water and use a vacuum that has a HEPA filter. You can also get rid of mold with a mixture of ¾ cup bleach and one cup of water.

You’ll reduce germs. Prevent the spread of illness by cleaning to reduce bacteria, viruses and germs that linger on common surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, keyboards and phones. Be sure to do this more frequently when someone in the house is ill.

You’ll cut back on stress. According to research, living in a cluttered home can increase stress hormones. Additionally, the act of cleaning can take on a therapeutic quality and calm your nerves thanks to the meditative quality of tasks like washing dishes and folding clothes. To take full advantage of this benefit, be mindful and purposeful when cleaning, taking time to smell the aromas and feel the sensations.

You’ll get a work out. One of the greatest benefits of cleaning is the calorie burn. According to Healthgrades, for the average-sized person, dusting, making the bed, vacuuming or doing the laundry each burns 136 calories an hour, while mopping can wipe out 273 calories.

You’ll focus better. Whether you’re working from home, home schooling the kids or embarking on a creative project, the ability to focus will be enhanced if your surroundings are clean and organized. Clutter and piles of paperwork can be distracting and zap your concentration. So give your mental focus and productivity a boost by keeping your home tidy.

You’ll sleep better. If you’re not prioritizing making your bed every morning, be sure to add this task to your to-do list. According to a National Sleep Foundation poll, approximately 40% of respondents said they sleep better in a made bed, and 75% said they slept more comfortably on fresh-smelling sheets. Certain scents, like lavender, are known to be particularly sleep-inducing, so keep a room spritz handy for between sheet changes.