The National Association of REALTORS® has announced that it is accepting applications for the 2023 Good Neighbor Awards. The program recognizes REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary impact in their communities through volunteer service.

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and be recognized in November during NAR NXT, the REALTOR® Experience, in Anaheim, California. Five honorable mentions will also each receive a $2,500 grant.

“The Good Neighbor Awards program is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our members who give back to their communities,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a Realtor® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “We are proud to recognize and support these outstanding individuals as they work tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them.”

A recent NAR report found that roughly two out of three REALTORS®–66%–volunteered monthly, spending an average of eight hours volunteering each month. Since 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards program has donated $1.4 million to REALTOR®-led nonprofits around the country. The awards program is supported by primary sponsor, Realtor.com®, and receives additional support from the Center for REALTOR® Development.

“As a sponsor of the Good Neighbor Awards and Fair Housing Champions program, Realtor.com® shares a commitment with NAR to give back to the communities we serve,” said Realtor.com® Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “At Realtor.com®, ‘to each their home’ isn’t just a tagline; it’s a core value that informs our experience and extends to issues like equal access to housing and community building. We are inspired by all the REALTORS® who give their time and energy to improve the lives of others.”

Good Neighbor Award entries must be received by April 19, 2023. To be eligible, nominees must be an NAR member in good standing and should have made a significant impact as a volunteer for a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Nominees are chosen for the award based on their community impact through volunteer work.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/good-neighbor-awards.