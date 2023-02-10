Vinyl siding is relatively easy to clean and maintain. Still, many homeowners go about things the wrong way and create problems that can be expensive to fix. Here are some common mistakes to avoid when cleaning your home’s vinyl siding.

Using Chemicals to Remove Dirt

If vinyl siding has areas that are covered with dirt and grime, homeowners sometimes think that using a tough cleaning product is the best way to get rid of it. Actually, harsh chemicals can damage siding.

All you need to clean your vinyl siding is a mixture of mild dish soap and warm water. A vinegar-and-water solution can help you get rid of mold and mildew.

You can also look for a cleaning product that’s specifically made to be used on vinyl siding. You might want to test it on a small area and make sure it doesn’t cause any damage before you use it to clean the siding on the entire house.

Using a Harsh Brush

Sometimes homeowners think that scrubbing or scraping will be necessary to remove tough stains. It might take some work to get rid of stuck-on grime, but you have to be careful. Use a soft-bristled brush, a broom, or a soft cloth, and don’t apply too much pressure.

Using a Power Washer the Wrong Way

A power washer can make the process of cleaning vinyl siding easier, but homeowners sometimes assume that using more pressure will do a better job or help them get it done faster. Setting the pressure too high can damage vinyl siding. The best way to figure out how much pressure is appropriate is to start out with the power washer on the lowest setting, try it, and gradually increase the pressure if necessary until you find what works.

Some vinyl siding manufacturers don’t recommend using a pressure washer at all. If you aren’t sure, check with the company that made your siding to learn the best way to clean it. If you don’t have a power washer, or if the manufacturer doesn’t recommend using one, a garden hose can work just fine.

Spraying Water at an Angle

If you use a power washer to clean your vinyl siding, you need to make sure that the water sprays directly at the house. If water hits the siding at an angle, it can slip through cracks and get underneath the siding, where it can cause structural damage and mold.

Clean Your Siding Carefully

Caring for vinyl siding is relatively straightforward, but homeowners often do things that they think will make the job easier and instead wind up causing damage. Keep it simple so your vinyl siding will remain in good condition.