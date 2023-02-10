Summer means trips to the beach, barbecues, and spending time outdoors enjoying the warm weather and the longer days. It also means that you and your family will be exposed to the sun’s UV rays.

If you visit a local store, you’ll see a variety of sunscreens on the shelves. It can be difficult to figure out which is best for your family. Here are some things to focus on.

Select a Sunscreen That Protects against UVA and UVB Rays

The sun emits UVA rays, which can cause skin cancer and make skin age prematurely, resulting in wrinkles and age spots. The sun also emits UVB rays, which can cause sunburn and skin cancer.

Any sunscreen can protect against UVB rays, but some don’t offer protection against UVA rays. Look for a “broad spectrum” sunscreen that can shield you and your family from both types of harmful rays.

Choose the Right SPF

Sunscreens are labeled with an SPF (sun protection factor). That’s a number that indicates how much a particular product can filter out UVB rays. You should look for a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, but you shouldn’t necessarily buy the one with the highest SPF.

A sunscreen with a higher SPF will provide better protection against UVB rays, but the difference decreases as the SPF gets higher. SPF 30 will provide significantly more protection than SPF 15, but SPF 100 won’t provide a lot more protection than SPF 30.

Look for a Long-Lasting Sunscreen

When you go in the water or sweat, sunscreen becomes less effective. Some products are water resistant, but no sunscreen is waterproof.

A bottle of sunscreen says how long it will last if a person is swimming or sweating. Look for a sunscreen that will last as long as possible, but remember that you’ll still have to reapply it frequently to maintain an adequate level of protection.

Find the Right Sunscreen for Your Skin Type

Manufacturers produce different sunscreen formulas to suit different skin types. If your skin is oily or you’re prone to acne, look for a non-comedogenic sunscreen that won’t clog your pores. If you have dry skin, look for a sunscreen that contains ingredients that will hydrate your skin, such as ceramides or hyaluronic acid.

A chemical sunscreen has ingredients that absorb UV rays so they can’t penetrate the skin, but you might want to avoid that type of product if you have sensitive skin because it can cause irritation. A physical or mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will be a better choice if you have sensitive skin. It will protect your skin from the sun without causing damage.

Stay Safe This Summer

Apply sunscreen before you head out, and keep reapplying it as long as you’re outside. Remember that no sunscreen can completely protect against the sun’s harmful effects. Cover your skin with clothing and a hat and spend time in the shade whenever possible.