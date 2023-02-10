If you want to spend more time outdoors and increase your home’s value, you might be thinking about building a deck or patio. Constructing a balcony is another option worth considering.

Reasons to Build a Balcony

A balcony can increase the amount of usable outdoor space. It can give you an area for entertaining groups of friends or relatives, or just a place to enjoy a meal in the fresh air with your immediate family. You can also raise flowers or vegetables on a balcony or use the space for exercising, painting, or another hobby.

Although a balcony might be smaller than a deck or patio, it can offer some benefits that those other designs can’t. Since a balcony is elevated, you’ll be able to enjoy a more sweeping view of the surrounding scenery. You also won’t have to worry about a balcony decreasing the amount of lawn space available.

Adding a balcony can increase your house’s total amount of usable space. That extra square footage can raise your home’s value and might help you attract a buyer if you decide to sell the house in the future.

Points to Consider When Designing a Balcony

With any home improvement project, you’ll have to consider your house’s current design. A balcony should give you enough additional space to be a worthwhile investment, but it shouldn’t be so large that it’s out of proportion to the rest of the house.

Think about how people will access the balcony. You’ll need to give up some interior wall space to make room for a door leading from the inside of the house to the balcony. You might have to rearrange furniture, or you might realize that adding a door would make a room feel too small or would disrupt the house’s overall layout and flow.

You should also consider the locations of both your house and your neighbors’ homes. If you want privacy, you’ll need to find a location where neighbors and passers-by won’t have a view of the balcony.

You can choose from several building materials, including wood, wood composite, vinyl, and cement. Each material has its pros and cons, and prices vary. A local contractor can help you select the material that will be best for your region’s climate and your budget.

You’ll need to be sure that your new balcony won’t undermine your house’s structural integrity or violate local building codes. You’ll also have to obtain a permit before work can begin. An architect, engineer, or contractor can help you design a balcony that will achieve your goals, comply with local rules, and fit your budget.