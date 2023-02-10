For decades, drop ceilings covered the beams that support the weight of the ceiling and upper floor in houses. In recent years, homeowners have embraced the idea of removing the ceiling and leaving those beams exposed, at least in some parts of the house. Exposed ceiling beams can bring a new level of style and sophistication to your home’s design, but there are some drawbacks to consider.

Where Can Your House Benefit from Exposed Beams?

Exposed beams can be a striking focal point, especially in a room with high ceilings. The trend is particularly popular in country homes and cabins, but it can be used in a house with virtually any architectural style.

While it’s popular to leave beams in their original color, some homeowners prefer to paint them so they blend in with the ceiling. Others paint exposed beams with a contrasting color to create a striking visual effect.

Exposed beams can help you improve the lighting in a room. You will be able to hang one or more light fixtures from exposed beams to better illuminate the living area.

What Are the Downsides of Exposed Beams?

If your house has a ceiling that’s currently covered with drywall or plaster, it probably also has wires and vents that are hidden from view. If you remove the ceiling to expose beams, workers will have to reroute wires and vents so they won’t detract from the aesthetic that you’re trying to achieve. Moving wires and vents will add to the cost of the renovation project.

If you decide to leave beams exposed, your utility bills will most likely rise. Getting rid of a low ceiling means the room will have more open space that will need to be heated in the winter and cooled in the summer. Installing ceiling fans can help with air circulation and keep your utility costs from skyrocketing.

Cleaning exposed beams can be challenging. You can use a broom or a vacuum cleaner attachment to remove dust, but getting rid of accumulated dirt and grime can be more difficult.

Before you decide to leave beams exposed, think about how dirty they would be likely to get and how much work would be required to clean them. Exposed beams above a stove will get dirtier and will require more frequent cleaning than exposed beams in another part of the house.

Is Exposing Beams an Option in Your Home?

Exposing ceiling beams isn’t possible in all homes. Some houses have joists, which are smaller than beams and placed closer together. While workers can expose ceiling joists, the visual effect isn’t the same as exposing larger beams that are farther apart.

If you’re thinking about exposing beams in your house, discuss the idea with a local contractor. A home improvement professional will be able to tell you if your house has beams or joists, identify any wires or vents that might need to be moved, discuss design options, and give you an estimate.