If you know what type of house you want and where you want to live, or if you’re just the type of person who prefers to do things yourself, you might think there’s no need to hire a real estate agent to help you buy a house. While it’s possible to purchase a home on your own, the process can be more complicated and time consuming than you might anticipate. A real estate agent can make it easier to navigate.

An Agent Can Help You Find the Right House for You

You can look at listings online, but it can be difficult to figure out which ones have all the things you’re looking for. An experienced agent can help you narrow your search and identify properties that suit your needs and your budget.

An agent can arrange viewings and accompany you. Your buyer’s agent might notice a problem with a house that you could overlook. If you find a house you love, an agent with a thorough understanding of the local market can tell you if the asking price is reasonable.

A Local Agent Can Help You Choose the Right Neighborhood

Real estate agents are known for their in-depth knowledge of the communities they serve. An agent can answer questions about the real estate market in the area, as well as the quality of the schools, taxes, crime rates, where to shop and eat out, where to find fun family-friendly activities, and many other topics.

An agent can tell you which neighborhoods might be best for you and your family and alert you to potential problems so you don’t waste time looking at properties that won’t work for you. This type of detailed local knowledge can be invaluable when hunting for a new home, especially if you’re searching in an unfamiliar area.

A Buyer’s Agent Can Guide You through the Process

Purchasing a home can feel overwhelming, especially to first-time buyers. You will probably find several houses that interest you, and you’ll want to view them before you make a decision. Then you’ll have to figure out how much to offer, and you might have to go through one or more rounds of negotiations with the seller.

You’ll also have to deal with an inspection, a purchase contract, a mortgage, closing, and other matters. An experienced agent can tell you what you need to know and guide you every step of the way. An agent can even recommend other professionals who can help you with various parts of the home-buying process.

It’s Free

You won’t have to pay a buyer’s agent yourself. The seller pays commission for both the seller’s and buyer’s agents.

Most sellers hire an agent to represent their best interests. You should also have an experienced professional in your corner looking out for you.