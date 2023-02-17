Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has added Realtor.com® to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Realtor.com® to Solutions Group,” said LeadingRE vice president, sales/partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Realtor.com® is a valuable tool for real estate professionals, providing a wide range of services that can help them market their listings, generate leads and grow their business.”

Operating in all 50 states, Realtor.com® offers business solutions, resources, training and market insights to help agents and brokers succeed in an on-demand world.

“With more than 25 years in the industry, Realtor.com® has a long history of helping real estate professionals build thriving businesses,” said Realtor.com® SVP, industry relations Bob Evans.

“We collaborate and partner with our customers and stakeholders across the real estate landscape to create and deliver the products and services agents and brokers need in today’s market. We’re excited about deepening our relationship with LeadingRE as we work together to support broker and agent success, today and into the future.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.