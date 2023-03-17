Corey McCloskey

Vice President of Operations

John R. Wood Properties, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Naples, Florida | https://www.johnrwood.com

Region served: Southwest Florida

Years in real estate: 20

Number of agents: 700

Favorite part of your job: The fact that every day is different.

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: I want people to feel heard and understood, and to have a smile on their face after talking to me.

What is one of the challenges your market is currently facing?

Overcoming the remnants of Hurricane Ian has been our biggest challenge over the past six months. Our area was hit very hard, and one of our counties bounced back quicker than the other. Reeling from any sort of natural disaster is challenging in itself, as nobody realizes the emotional toll it takes on people. I know REALTORS® in my office and across the industry who lost their own homes, but spent their time calling their clients to make sure they were okay. So right now, we’re supporting our agents and the community as a whole.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

There’s been an influx of new REALTORS® coming into the business, which is a great thing. It makes those who have been in the business step up their game, while bringing new ideas and thought processes. Also, technology is the best it’s ever been, which is making things easier between the agents and the consumers. I remember when we didn’t have electronic signatures and you had to drive all over to get one document signed and faxed. The fact that you can do almost everything from your phone today has opened up so many doors for REALTORS®.

As we continue through 2023, what are you most looking forward to?

Southwest Florida is a really unique market, and I’m always pleasantly surprised as to how well things go here. Our weather is phenomenal (most of the time), so we’ve got a lot of snowbirds who come down. Despite what people might be hearing in the media, we have to focus on the positive to push ourselves forward, and there are so many amazing things we’ll be able to do this year. I’m looking forward to watching all the agents in the region grow their business, and I’m hoping that they’re able to beat last year.

As a female leader in real estate, what advice do you have for women aspiring to advance their real estate careers?

Go everywhere, do everything, and get in the room. Travel to conventions, whether they’re state or national, and you’ll make amazing contacts all across the U.S. No matter what, always be in the room and in the action. Also, call on other women leaders you admire. I was raised by women REALTORS®, and I never showed up to my grandmother’s house without her sitting at the table writing a note to someone. It’s such a great way to make and foster connections to lean on as your leadership journey evolves.

Tell us what it means to be part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

Our company has been a longtime member of LeadingRE. It’s a phenomenal network of people, and I love networking with other LeadingRE brokerages. When I was an agent, I could talk with other agents, and when I was running a department, I could talk with other leaders. It’s great to be able to sit and chat with other people who have my same job and face the same challenges and be able to come to resolutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com.