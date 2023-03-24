Even the most prepared people can be hit by a surprising rush during the holiday season. If you feel like your holiday plans meant you had less time to focus on your home, you are not alone. After the holiday rush, there are a few tasks that you can perform to make sure that your house is a welcoming and restful space for you, your family and any future guests. Here are four to-dos to check off your list once the holiday season is over.

Store Seasonal Decor

If you decorated for the holidays, now’s the time to store your seasonal decor away for next year. Feel free to run out to your local department store to ensure that you have good storage solutions for your favorite items. While a lot can be stored in a simple cardboard box with a little bit of paper to keep it safe, an airtight tote can ensure that your items will last longer and not be bothered by pests. Specific storage containers for holiday wreaths and ornaments can also prove very useful if you want to keep your items in their best condition for the next holiday season.

Do a Kitchen Deep Clean

In the rush of the holiday season, most families have extra entertaining and a lot of cooking to do. If this was the case for you, now is the time to truly deep clean your living space. The holiday rush can make it easy to ignore key areas after the entertaining is done. Make sure your kitchen is sparkling by giving your cupboards a quick wipe down and deep cleaning your oven and stove top. After a large meal or a few large meals have been cooked in your kitchen, there is likely a little greasy buildup on your kitchen fixtures. Don’t save this for spring cleaning; do a quick pass-through now will ensure that your space is sparkling for future meals.

Begin to Declutter

Holiday gifts mean more items that have to be stored in your home. While everyone is excited about their amazing new presents, now is the time to make sure that you have the space to care for them well. Declutter unused items in your home to make room for your new presents. This is especially important for children’s play spaces and bedrooms after they receive a lot of toys. Now is an excellent time to teach your children the one-in and one-out rule. Every item that they receive should have space created for it by donating one item that they no longer use. Opt to donate items that are too small or that your kids have outgrown.

Do a Pantry Reset

After a lot of holiday entertaining and cooking, your pantry is likely less full than it used to be. Use this time to reorganize the space and evaluate what items you need to restock. This can be especially important if you hope to transition your eating habits after the new year. Prioritizing healthier items can be easier when your pantry is organized and your healthy food is right on hand.