Between busy weekdays, sports-filled weekends and tech-heavy evenings, it can be difficult to spend quality time with your whole family. This year, don’t let distractions get in the way of making those important memories.

If you’re looking to spend more quality time as a family, these ideas might be just what you need. Setting aside fun time together as a family doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive; from outdoor adventures to at-home cozy activities, these inexpensive ideas are sure to please.

Create a Family Karaoke Night

You don’t have to be the best singer to have fun with this classic group activity. With a family karaoke night, it’s all about singing to the tunes you love with the people you love–no voice coach needed. Rent a machine for home, or go to a karaoke bar locally for a fun way to spend the evening.

Have a Family Picnic

Enjoy a relaxing day in nature by having a family picnic. Keep it simple by bringing deli sandwiches to a local park, or make it a novel experience by taking a day trip to truly see what the great outdoors can offer. Keep your food classic by prepping homemade foods, or make it fancy with a charcuterie board to share.

Have a Classic Game Night

Game nights are classic family activities for a reason! Everyone loves to settle down with a few snacks over a board game. If anyone in your family is not convinced, it may be that you need to branch out and try some new games! Go to your local game store to see what fun tabletop games are available; there’s a lot more to enjoy outside of the childhood favorites you may have.

Enjoy Some Local Sports

Whether your family is all about Friday night football, or courtside seats to your local basketball team’s playoffs, watching local sports can be fun for the whole family. Get outside to enjoy a local baseball or soccer game in the spring and summer, and check out a few indoor options in the colder months. Don’t forget to make it even more fun by making a pit stop at the concession stand.

Host a Video Game Competition

Connect with your kids on their level by joining in on a favorite video game. Host a competition individually or divide into groups. Parents vs. kids or boys vs. girls can make the night more interesting.