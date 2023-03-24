Dated bathrooms can bring down a home’s aesthetic and even its resale value. If your bathroom is ready for an upgrade, that doesn’t mean you need to spend thousands on a remodel. Sometimes, the simplest upgrades can increase the quality of life within your space immensely and can boost your home’s appeal without investing too much. These five bathroom upgrades are affordable and can make you fall in love with your home all over again.

Recaulk

Grungy bathrooms are not appealing to anyone. Caulking your bathroom is relatively simple. Though the process can be time intensive, it is a very inexpensive way to refresh your bathroom without breaking the bank.

Add Shelving

Shelving is a relatively inexpensive and convenient upgrade to most bathrooms. Additional shelving can allow you to easily organize any bathroom essentials and provides a way to display decor that can boost the look and feel of your space. Small ferns or faux plants, decorative jars with toiletries, or other small trinkets can make your boring bathroom feel elevated and well-curated.

Replace the Toilet

New fixtures can be an excellent way to make your dated bathroom look fresh and modern. Thankfully, replacing the toilet is a job that a handy amateur can do with the right research and planning. A newer model toilet can make your home more efficient and boost your aesthetics without the hefty price tag of a full remodel.

Replace the Vanity

Bathroom vanities are often a standard size, making them a breeze for an amateur handyman. Your local bulk store or hardware store will likely have a vanity that will fit your needs, and this upgrade certainly makes a big impact in a bathroom that was previously dated. Remember, however, that not every vanity setup is a standard size, so be sure to measure your current bathroom fixtures before investing in a replacement.

Add or Replace the Light Fixtures

Nothing makes a bathroom look dingy, like bad lighting. Replacing light fixtures (or having a professional add them where there currently are none) can brighten up your bathroom and boost its appeal for a relatively small investment.