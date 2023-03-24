Including natural elements in your Decor is an excellent way to make your home feel more inviting and less sterile. Studies have even shown that bringing greenery indoors can boost your productivity and your happiness. This winter, beat the winter blues by making your home a cozy and inviting space with new decor. These easy ideas will help you incorporate natural elements into your winter decor, ensuring that your home is the perfect place to rest after a chilly winter day.

Opt for (Faux) Fur

Fur has been used for centuries to ensure a cozy and natural element in a space. Keep the look and feel by opting for a few faux fur options in your home. Whether you enjoy fur in your winter decor because you want to beat the chill or because you simply enjoy the look, there are few better options to ensure a plush and inviting space. Thankfully, faux fur has become just as cozy as the real thing while staying inexpensive and humane. This means you can truly fill every seating space with a cozy fur option.

Pinecones and Greenery

Incorporating greenery is a surefire way to include a natural element in your decor. This is true any time of year, but in winter, some excellent options are readily available. Pinecones can make a beautiful display when combined with evergreen boughs or other greenery like eucalyptus. To keep your winter decor all season long, opting for eucalyptus, rosemary or another green option is a great idea. While tree branches are beautiful, they can often be associated with the Christmas holiday, meaning they may not feel as fitting throughout the end of winter.

Embrace the Firelight

For a warm and natural feel, turn off your harsh electric lights and opt for a cozy glow from a fireplace or candlelight. Fairy lights and other warm lighting can help contribute to the space if you feel that firelight alone won’t be sufficient, but be sure to avoid harsh blue or cool lighting elements.

Cozy-Up With Wool

Wool is a humane and natural fiber that is perfect for blankets, throw pillows and other cozy accessories for your home. Few things are more inviting after a chilly winter day than a delightfully warm space. Create a cozy atmosphere for yourself and for guests by ensuring there are enough throw blankets and cozy and natural elements to go around.