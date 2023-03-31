Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

How low will mortgage rates go? The 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped for the third consecutive week , according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® from Freddie Mac, which showed mortgage rates at 6.32% amid continued economic uncertainty.

Mortgage rate fluctuations appear to be a boon for the market as mortgage applications saw another uptick. The number of folks applying for mortgages rose by 2.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. According to experts at the Mortgage Bankers Association , refis have also seen some increased activity following their dry spell.

Mortgage delinquencies experienced a modest decrease in January based on CoreLogic’s monthly Loan Performance Insights Report . Reports show that all mortgaged homes in the U.S. that were delinquent to some degree dropped by half a percentage point to 2.8% at the start of the year.

Rocket Companies, parent company to Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes, has branched into the credit card business. The Detroit-based company launched the Rocket Visa Signature Card to make home-buying easier through everyday spending. Cardholders will earn 5% back (up to $8,000) that they can use toward closing costs and a down payment on a home.