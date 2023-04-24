Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced the graduation of its eighth class of its program Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience (‘Ascend’). The class includes 39 aspiring real estate leaders, including broker-owners from each of the company’s family of brands–Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty® – in addition to employees from Anywhere, Anywhere Integrated Services, and Cartus.

Launched in 2015, Ascend is designed to provide rising leaders with the skills and tools to help shape the real estate industry, Anywhere said. The program, which spans 46 weeks, now has over 270 graduates to its name.

“I’m so proud of this year’s Ascend participants, who have made the decision to invest not only in themselves, but also in the future of their teams and businesses,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. “This program provides a forum for some of the great real estate visionaries to impart learnings onto the rising generation of leaders that will shape the future of the industry. I’m looking forward to seeing the continued personal and professional development of our graduates as they help move real estate to what’s next.”

2023 Ascend Graduates had this to say about their experience:

“No matter what level or position in a brokerage or brokerage-related business, Ascend provides both a strong understanding of people and business which, when taken together, provide a foundation and methodology to effectively help lead and grow the organization, and make it sustainable into the future.” – Carol Dunning, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“I feel as if my journey as a brokerage leader has been elevated to new levels – the ability to understand how to measure and interpret the data has been a game changer. I now have the means and a road map to take my leadership and business to the next level and achieve my vision for the company.” – Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living

“When people ask me “what is Ascend?” I often explain it as the ‘Anywhere MBA’ that trains us all to be more effective business and industry leaders. Therefore, it has benefitted me directly with educational insights I may not have been privy to without taking modern MBA courses in organizational management. I most enjoyed learning about the metrics to success as well as the opportunity to learn from and interact amongst others in my field.” – Anthony Benz, Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette

“I consider myself to be someone who makes data-driven decisions. Ascend opened my eyes to so many additional sources and perspectives on getting your hands on data, transforming data into information, and applying that information to your business.” – Kevin Morey, Anywhere Integrated Services

“This program is excellent for those who are new to ownership or on their way to owning a company or leading a team within a company. It forces you to expand your thinking on what it takes to lead, what skills you need to sharpen, what data you need to understand and how to make change in your company and community.” – Shari Sagan McGuirk, Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty

