OneKey® MLS, serving the southern regions of New York, has announced it has joined a growing list of multiple listing services (MLSs) that rely on MLS Grid to manage data feed licensing and delivery. The announcement underscores the New York based OneKey® MLS’ commitment to enhancing data efficiency for its Data and MLS subscribers, the company said.

MLS Grid supports the real estate industry’s role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, brokerages are often challenged to find ways to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management, and compliance.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

“The dynamic New York market demands close attention to making data management as seamless as possible,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “MLS Grid provides a solution for our subscribers which will enhance market efficiency for all real estate transactions.”

MLS Grid, run by MLS executives and developers, understands the industry and the challenges brokers, MLSs and associations face in an ever-evolving marketplace–it was built to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data, the company said.

“We’re excited that OneKey® MLS sees the value we bring to making the market work better for all,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid is an essential part of any MLS’s mission to provide the best service to subscribers who are in an industry that demands high standards of service when it comes to managing data feeds and contracts.”

For more information, https://www.onekeymls.com/.