Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Being available 24/7 for your clients is something that every agent strives for, but the reality is—that’s not reality. No matter how many hours you put into calling, emailing, texting, video chatting or any other form of communication, it may feel as if there just aren’t enough hours in a day.

Chatbots are an increasingly popular tool for real estate agents due to their ability to provide quick and efficient responses to frequently asked questions (FAQs). This is also a strong lead generation tool, as it can capture important data, such as names, email addresses, phone numbers and preferences of potential clients.

These automated conversation agents can be programmed to answer and respond to users based on predefined rules and algorithms. For real estate professionals, chatbots can be utilized to provide information on listings, open houses, property values, market data and other relevant information. They can also save you valuable time that would otherwise be spent answering the same questions repeatedly.

By providing a chatbot to clients and leads that visit your website, you can free up your time to focus on other important tasks, such as lead generation and relationship building. But in order to reap the benefits of a chatbot you first need to identify the most FAQs from your clients and prospects. Once these questions have been identified, that chatbot can be programmed to provide predetermined responses.

Before you add this helpful tool to your arsenal, it is important to ensure that it is user-friendly, easy to navigate and informative. Clients and prospects should have the ability to easily access your chatbot and revieice accurate and timely responses to their questions. It is also crucial to monitor the chatbot’s performance and make necessary adjustments to improve its effectiveness.

By implementing the following tips and strategies, you can seamlessly add a chatbot to your team that will provide an engaging and informative experience for your customers, all while improving efficiency and saving you valuable time.

Clearly define your chatbot’s purpose. Identify the reasons why you need or want a chatbot for your real estate business and how it can best serve your customers. From FAQs to helping users navigate your website to providing personalized recommendations, understanding your chatbot’s role is crucial.

Develop a conversational tone. Though a chatbot is essentially a robot, they should be programmed to use natural language and a conversational tone that feels friendly and approachable. Utilize simple and concise words, avoid technical jargon and make sure the responses are easy to understand.

Personalize the experience. Gather data and insights from your audience to personalize your chatbot’s responses based on past behavior, preferences and interests. Tailoring the conversation to each individual client or prospect will create a more engaging and relevant customer experience.

Utilize buttons and quick replies. Implementing buttons and quick replies makes it easier for users to interact with your chatbot and navigate through the conversation. This can help your clients and leads easily navigate their questions and provide them with clearer answers.

Test and optimize. Before you launch, and anytime you make a change, update or improvement, be sure to test your chatbot for performance and effectiveness. Analytics and user feedback can also help identify areas for improvement and refine the chatbot’s responses over time.

Maintain and monitor. Keep an eye on your chatbot and regularly update it as needed to ensure proper functionality and a positive client experience. Regular maintenance may include fixing bugs, addressing complaints and updating responses.

If you’re looking to streamline communication with your clients and prospects, adding a chatbot to your arsenal can be a smart move. By providing quick and efficient responses to FAQs, a chatbot can help save you valuable time and energy that you can put back into your business, all while improving the overall client experience. When implemented correctly, chatbots can quickly become a valuable member of your team.

