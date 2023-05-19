A coffee table is one of the main heroes of the living room, acting as a table to eat and drink, a surface to style, or a place to kick up your feet. A styled coffee table can help a room feel complete and is a much-needed design element. Read on for everything you need to know about refreshing your space with a styled coffee table.

What kind of coffee table works best?

Coffee tables bring both functionality and beauty to a space. For casual areas, coffee tables can be a spot on which to set food and drinks. If the table is going in a room with young children, opting for a round table or upholstered option, such as an ottoman, can help lessen the risk of injuries on sharp corners. Or, in more formal areas, a glass or wood coffee table can host a beautifully styled vignette. A coffee table should be scaled appropriately for the room. The table’s height should be two inches lower than the sofa or chair cushion. Likewise, the length of the coffee table should be approximately two-thirds of the length of the sofa.

Styling a coffee table:

Create balance

Creating balance is an essential rule of styling a coffee table. Balance can be achieved in several ways. For example, styling items in a triangular shape can help the top of a coffee table feel balanced. This may look like a large vase with a stack of books and a stack of coasters. Or, creating four quadrants with two stacks of books, a vase and a tray can also create balance.

Vary size and scale

Many small knick-knacks can make a coffee table look cluttered, while large pieces can be overwhelming and heavy. Varying the size and scale of items on a coffee table will create a unified, cohesive look. Blending short and tall items will provide the visual interest the table needs.

Create grids

If the coffee table is oversized and square-shaped, you can treat it as a grid and focus on styling each quadrant. This makes styling the table more attainable and organized.

Follow the rule of three’s

To create visual harmony, follow the rule of three’s. This means styling the vignettes with three objects, such as three candlesticks

Balance function and form

If you want your coffee table to balance function and form, you can style one side and leave the other empty to invite friends and family to set down a glass or dish. Using a tray is a great way to corral all the decorative accents while being able to efficiently remove it when you’re serving refreshments. Placing your decorative accents in a tray also creates more structure and organization.

Embrace minimalism

If you prefer a more minimal look, only display one or two more oversized items, such as a vase with fresh flowers, flowering branches, or a large decorative bowl.