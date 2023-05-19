A naturally dark room can become unused if you don’t gravitate toward darker spaces. For rooms that lack natural light, there are ways you can brighten up the space and create an area where you want to spend more time. If you have a dark space that needs brightening, read on for low-effort ways to help this space feel more light-soaked.

Apply a fresh coat of paint

Brightening up a room with a lighter shade of paint is no secret, but switching up the paint application can help the room feel brighter. For example, painting the floors white can allow the light that does come through bounce around the room. Another technique is to lacquer the walls or ceiling to create a high-gloss effect, which also helps the light reflect. When considering paint shades, assess the Light Reflectance Value (LRV), which is the number that indicates how much light a paint color reflects. The higher the LRV, the more light will bounce around the room.

Scale the rug appropriately

In addition to paint, selecting an appropriately sized rug in a light or bright hue will cover dark floors and add lightness or color to the space. As a general guideline for rug sizing, at least the front legs of your seating should be on the rug, if not all four legs. There should also be six inches between the rug and the wall.

Hang mirrors

Strategically hung mirrors near light sources like windows, doors, or light fixtures can help the light bounce around, giving the illusion of a well-lit room. The mirrors can also help the space appear larger, naturally making an area feel brighter.

Lighten up the window treatments

Heavy drapery panels in dark colors, plush fabrics, such as velvet, or busy prints can be eye-catching accent pieces in a large, bright room. However, if the room is naturally dark and more petite, drapery panels can overwhelm a space and make it feel even darker. On the other hand, Roman shades, woven shades, or light and airy curtain panels can maximize the little amount of natural light the room has and lend to an overall more delicate effect.

Layer lighting sources

Layering various lighting sources, such as a mix of hanging lights, sconces, picture lights and floor and table lamps, can illuminate the space with a soft glow. In addition, consider the lighting of the room’s jewelry, so a thoughtfully curated selection of lighting can also have a tremendous visual effect on the room.

Select a light-hued color scheme

A deep color palette will make a dark room appear even darker. While leaning into the dark space can often create a moody, cozy effect, if you crave a brighter space, selecting light wood tones, light-colored upholstery and lighter art pieces can create a bright, airy space.

Keep the windows clean

If you’ve lightened up the design scheme and the room still feels dark, try cleaning the windows. While it’s essential to keep the windows clean in all the rooms of the house, keeping them sparkling clean in a darker room can significantly impact the amount of light that shines through.