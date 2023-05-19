No matter what else is going on in your life or your home, your bedroom should be literally and figuratively a soft space to land. Creating this peaceful space means closely paying attention to the items you bring into the home and the room’s overall mood. If you’re looking to make your bedroom feel more restful, read on for ways to create an inviting sanctuary.

Neutral bedding and upholstery

Neutral hues are naturally more soothing, and this same concept applies to the textiles in your bedroom. Bright colors and prints can be energizing and are best saved for a more central room of the home. Likewise, neutral-toned bedding and other upholstery, such as the drapery, accent chairs and lamp shades, should be in soft, neutral hues with organic patterns to help facilitate maximum rest.

Create a clutter–free space

A cluttered space is one of the fastest and easiest ways to create a stressful environment. If you fall asleep and wake up surrounded by clutter, your mind will feel disorganized from the time you end and begin your day. If your nightstand consistently piles up with miscellaneous items, keep a basket on the table to put the items in. Every week, clear out the basket to prevent things from piling up.

Eliminate open shelving

While a beautifully styled open shelf can add a beautiful design element to a room, using open shelving for storage can make the space feel messy. If your closet has open shelving, consider styling these shelves like you would a bookshelf instead of using them to store your clothes and accessories.

Select a scent you associate with sleep

Whether it’s a candle, oil diffuser, or pillow spray, select a relaxing scent that you use solely in the bedroom. For example, lavender, rose, or sandalwood are all scents that encourage relaxation. Avoid using citrus scents such as lemon or grapefruit, as they can have an energizing effect.

Layer the lighting

If you rely on overhead lighting in the bedroom, layer in additional light sources so the bright lights can remain off in the evening. Sconces by the bedside and table lamps can create an ambient vibe. Also, paying attention to the lightbulb’s Kelvin number can create a warm glow. Warm light bulbs, ideally 2,500K, will impart a soft, soothing glow.

Thoughtful choose soft furniture

Every furniture piece in your bedroom should have a purpose and be visually and physically soft. Sharp angular furniture should be kept out of the bedroom, as should furniture pieces that lack cushioning or other soft upholstery. Deep, inviting accent chairs, a plush desk chair and an upholstered headboard can help the room appear more peaceful, relaxing, and invite you to rest.

Consistent photography

Displaying photographs in bedrooms is a natural choice since it’s a personal space. To create a calm and cohesive look, stick to black and white photographs and display them in similar frames. This consistency will help the room feel visually calming.