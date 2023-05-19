While stair railings are a highly functional feature of your home, they can also be a central decorative element. Stair railings protect against falls and ensure the stairs are safe while also setting the design tone for the space, even serving as a work of art. If you’re looking to update your stair railing system, read on for everything you need to know.

What are the components of a stair railing system?

There are several parts to a stair railing system. Sometimes these words can be used interchangeably; however, these parts all serve a different purpose.

Newel post

The newel post is the vertical post at the base of the stairs that adds support and safety. The baluster supports the railing and posts and serves as a decorative focal feature.

Balusters

The balusters, also known as the spindles, are the vertical pieces between the railing and the floor. These are typically made of wood or iron and can also be made of other materials.

Banister

The banister is another name for the staircase railing. This is the part of the staircase you hold onto when walking up and down the stairs.

Balustrade

The balustrade is another name for the assembled structure, including the newel, balusters and banister.

Types of balustrades

While most balustrades serve the same function, there are countless ways to design your stairway to create a unique area that complements your home’s architectural style.

Wood balustrade

Wood railings stand the test of time and are found in both historic homes, as well as new construction. Leaving the wood unpainted and letting the grain shine through is a timeless look that works well with any architectural style.

Painted wood balustrade

Painting or staining the wood stairway can provide a fresh look, whether it’s a crisp shade of white, a glossy black, or a bright, colorful hue. The color combinations can be limitless, but painting the spindles and banister the same color or painting the spindles and leaving the banister a natural wood are two tried and true approaches. Painting the risers can also add an unexpected touch of color.

Iron spindles

Pairing iron spindles with a wood banister is a way to marry traditional and contemporary and to give the balustrade an updated look. This combination of materials is often found in new construction or in home renovations.

Alternatives to spindles

Spindles aren’t the only baluster option for your stairway. Horizontal boards, glass panels, cable stair rail, or a Chippendale pattern are alternatives to spindles and can help shape the space’s design aesthetic.