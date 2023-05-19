A wear-anywhere black dress, a beautifully tailored blazer, and a crisp yet relaxed white button-down are among the few clothing selections that every wardrobe should have. Like your closet, every timeless home should have a few select furniture and decor pieces, from accent pieces to armoires. If you’re looking to create a trend-proof home that’s decorated to stand the test of time, read on for the timeless decor pieces every home should have.

Dining table

A solid wood dining table is much more than a functional piece where you sit and eat. It’s a place where you create memories of family holidays, dinner parties with friends and celebrating birthdays. Investing in a well-constructed, solid wood, expandable dining table is a special piece to hand down to family members who will also treasure the memories of gathering around the table.

Antique chest

An antique chest is a versatile piece that can serve many different purposes in your home and can be moved around as your decor schemes change over time. For example, it can be used as a decorative entryway piece, a media stand in the living room, and the bedroom as a dresser.

Antique chairs or casegoods

Even in a contemporary style home, incorporating a few antique pieces, such as chairs or casegoods can help to anchor the room. For example, pairing an antique dining table with streamlined, contemporary chairs creates a visual balance, as does lightening up the heaviness of a mahogany china cabinet with a lucite console table.

Brown furniture

Brown furniture is having a moment — but it’s also one of the most timeless types of furniture you can incorporate into a home. Brown furniture means solid wood pieces, such as walnut, mahogany, or teak. In decades past, entire homes may have been filled with heavy brown furniture. Now, mixing a few brown furniture pieces with lighter pieces, such as a neutral sofa, rattan coffee table, sisal rug and painted console table, can lend a classic touch that has staying power. Burl wood is another style of lighter wood if you prefer an airier space.

Custom window treatments

When designed, constructed and installed correctly, window treatments should be an investment you ideally make once. Custom window treatments can transform a room by making the space appear larger, the windows feel taller and broader and add warmth, depth, texture and color to a room.

Personal accents

The personal, unique accents add layers of interest, longevity and originality to a home. These items could be family heirlooms, sentimental knickknacks, or items from your travels. Or, unique framed items, such as a tea towel from the champagne bucket on your honeymoon, the concert tickets from your and your partner’s first date, or things you fell in love with on a memorable shopping trip. These pieces create connection and sentimentality and help the home feel like you.