Successfully selling your home takes the current market conditions, buyer demand, how it’s priced, the home’s unique selling attributes, location and more. In addition to staging your house, creating an experience for potential buyers can help them envision themselves living there. Here are some ideas to help make your home more appealing to buyers by creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Prepare the house like you’re entertaining

Create an experience similar to your entertaining style when the buyers walk in the door. When you entertain, the house is spotless, music is playing, a candle is lit, fresh flowers are displayed, and light refreshments are out. Consider buyers your guests, and create a similar experience for them.

Set up vignettes in different rooms

Creating different vignettes throughout the house can show buyers how to use each area of the home and play up particular selling features. For example, if your kitchen has double islands, draw attention to how they can both be used. For instance, on one island, set out a decorative cookbook and cutting board to show it’s perfect for food prep, and on the other, set out a snack and beverage to show that it’s a space for gathering.

Create aspirational scenes

Play up different selling features through aspirational scenes. For example, if you have a large backyard that’s made for entertaining, be sure the outdoor furniture is out, the sun umbrella is raised, the outdoor fireplace is roaring and even have lawn games set up. Or, if you have a yoga room, unroll the mats, set out water bottles and towels, and diffuse a calming scent. Then, when buyers walk through your house, they should be able to envision themselves living there in a way that complements their current lifestyle, and is aspirational.

Curate a soundtrack

Whether you want your home to feel calm, upbeat, nostalgic, or a little bit of both, create a soundtrack that can help generate this vibe and play it throughout the house. Calming instrumental music can create an overall inviting, calming atmosphere. In contrast, a playlist made up of classic songs and upbeat favorites can create a lively, upbeat atmosphere where buyers can envision fun times at home with family and friends.

Set the table

A beautiful tablescape can elevate your dining room and kitchen table, so consider doing this for showings and open houses. A gorgeous and seasonal tablescape in the dining room can draw buyers into the room and help them imagine hosting their own holidays and dinner parties. In the kitchen or breakfast nook, a beautifully understated tablescape can spark ideas of weekend breakfasts with family at home.

Strategically select the scents

One of the most important parts of staging a home is ensuring it’s odor-free. Opening the windows to air out the house, deep cleaning the carpet and upholstery, cleaning the kitchen sink disposal and wiping down surfaces can all help to remove odors. Then, adding subtle scents can appeal to buyers’ senses of smell. For example, energizing citrus, calming lavender, or an enticing floral scent can leave an impression on buyers after they leave your house.