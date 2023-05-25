The final walk-through is an essential step of the closing process that you shouldn’t overlook. The final walk-through happens after the inspection, and it’s an opportunity for the buyers to ensure that the house is in the same condition as it was at the time of the initial offer and to identify any last-minute issues. Since several months may pass between the offer and the closing date, problems may surface, so it’s vital to ensure they’re resolved before the closing day. Before your final walk-through, read on for insight into what every home buyer needs to do during the final walk-through.

Go with your real estate agent

Attending the final walk-through with your real estate agent is essential, as they will bring professional insight and help you identify potential issues. Real estate professionals have seen it all, so getting their viewpoint can help you feel confident you’re going to the closing table with a house that meets your expectations.

Allow ample time

During the final walk-through, allow enough time to inspect the home thoroughly. This is your last opportunity to identify potential issues, so being thorough during the final walk-through is essential. Remember to check the entire interior of the home and exterior spaces, such as the yard, garage and outdoor living spaces, such as the deck and patio.

Put it in writing

If you notice any issues, put them in writing, either on a notepad or digitally. Writing down any issues will help you and your real estate agent have all the necessary information to remedy any problems with the seller’s prior to your closing. Taking photos is also helpful.

Schedule the walk-through close to the closing

Scheduling the walk-through as close as possible to your closing date and time will minimize potential issues from arising. If there is a manageable time gap between the final walk-through and the closing, you avoid encountering possible changes or damages to the property. It’s also helpful to show up to the property at the previously agreed upon time, so the seller can ensure the house is in the condition you expect and to ensure they are not home.

Bring the contract and inspection report

Having the contract and inspection report on hand during the final walk-through can help you reference the terms of your contract and confirm that any previously agreed-upon items and negotiations have been completed. In addition, referencing this paper trail can help eliminate any points of confusion and second-guessing.

Remember that you’re past the negotiation window

The final walk-through isn’t the time to make any negotiations — that needs to happen following the initial inspection. Instead, the final walk-through is the buyers’ opportunity to ensure that all previously agreed-upon repairs and updates were made and there are no new issues. In the event the home is not in the previously agreed-upon condition during the final walk-through, the closing may need to be delayed several days.