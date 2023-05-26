A generous and beautifully appointed outdoor space tops many homebuyers’ must-have lists. As a seller, highlighting this outdoor area can elevate your home’s selling potential to future buyers. Treating your outdoor space like an extension of your home’s interior can create an indoor-outdoor living experience and an area where buyers can envision themselves spending leisurely summer afternoons and warm summer evenings. Read on for ways to highlight your outdoor space when selling your home.

Beautiful and functional outdoor kitchen

An outdoor kitchen is a must-have for many buyers. If your house has an outdoor kitchen space, draw attention to this area by creating a kitchen experience. Set the scene to help buyers envision themselves gathered around the outdoor space to enjoy an alfresco meal. An adjacent dining table with a summer-inspired tablescape creates an inviting outdoor moment. Styling the kitchen space with decorative luxury cooking accessories, oils and spices can appeal to aspiring chefs. If the outdoor kitchen needs updating, remove all rust from the appliances, tighten the handles, fix any squeaking hinges and ensure the space is functionally and visually maintained.

Professionally landscaped

Professional landscaping can turn an average backyard into an outdoor oasis. While mature trees and shrubs take years to grow, work with what you have and hire professionals to edge, prune, trim, mulch and mow the existing landscaping. If any gaps in the landscaping can be easily updated, invest in those areas to add to the outdoor space’s overall ambiance.

Ensure it’s maintained

When your home is on the market, keeping current with its overall maintenance is essential to keep it in buyer-ready condition. An outdoor space with a trimmed, lush lawn, vibrant flowers, maintained shrubs and fresh mulch beds all lend to an inviting outdoor area.

Planters with flowers

Fresh flowers have the same impact indoors and outdoors — they bring color, life and vibrancy to an area. Filling the outdoor planters with seasonal flowers can transform a space and make it look ready for a season of outdoor hosting and relaxing. If the weather is still chilly, cover the planters at night so the flowers survive.

Create conversation spaces

A welcoming outdoor space has plenty of spots to sit, relax, lounge and catch up with friends and family. In addition to an outdoor dining space, create various conversation spots throughout your outdoor area. Approaching this space like an indoor living room will create an intentionally designed exterior living space. Layering outdoor rugs, sofas, armchairs, coffee tables and accent tables provides both a visually appealing space and a more livable space.

Include accessories

Accessorizing the backyard can add an aspirational lifestyle level to the overall scene. For example, setting up outdoor backyard games, adding a basket filled with cozy throw blankets near the outdoor fireplace, setting up a complete outdoor tablescape, styling an outdoor bar space, and setting out a tray of snacks and beverages in the lounge area can create a captivating and enticing lifestyle for buyers.