A home renovation requires many steps, extensive planning and patience during the execution and inevitable setbacks. However, planning as much as possible in advance is the key to the process unfolding as seamlessly as possible. While not every renovation is the same, there are helpful steps to keep your renovation moving smoothly. Read on for ways to organize your home renovation.

Set a budget

Regardless of the level of investment you’re willing to make, every project needs a budget. This determines how your construction team will allocate the overall construction budget and itemize the materials. This budget can be a range or an investment level you don’t feel comfortable exceeding.

Consider the entire home

As you plan your renovation project, consider the impact the renovation will have on other areas of your home. This is the time to repair any more significant structural issues and update the systems, such as foundation repairs and updating the plumbing, HVAC and electric. Unfortunately, once the walls are closed, updating these areas is difficult.

Create a list of must-haves

During the planning stages of your home renovation, create a list of must-have updates and features and those that would be nice-to-have. The must-have list will be the foundation for your home renovation plans, and your nice-to-have features can fit in as the budget and functionality allow.

Hire the professionals

Hiring a suitable construction and design team to execute your vision is vital to a smooth renovation process. You may opt for a firm that includes a project manager, architect, interior designer, contractor and subcontractors. Or, you may decide to hire an interior design firm, architect and contractor, all independently.

Triple-check the plans

Before signing the agreements with your construction team, triple-check the project scope. Once the contract is signed, every change becomes a change order. Change orders are responsible for significant cost increases and project delays.

Sign the contract

Having agreements with all professionals will protect you during the duration of your project. This agreement will outline the scope of the project, the work that will be completed, the timeline and the costs. It will also outline what each party is responsible for, such as material selections and purchases, during construction.

Apply for permits

Most significant construction projects will require applying for a permit with your township. Sometimes, the homeowner applies for the permit, while other times the contractor will apply.

Select the materials and finishes

After the project scope is determined and the contract is signed, it’s time to select the materials and finishes. Depending on the type of project, you’ll need to choose materials such as flooring, stone, cabinetry, paint, plumbing fixtures, door and cabinet hardware, tile, appliances, trim styles, doors, and lighting, among other details.