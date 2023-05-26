Whether it’s your basement, great room, living room, or bedroom, if there’s a room in your home that is meant for gathering or relaxing, you’ll likely have a TV. Whether you display the TV on your mantle, bookshelf, or media console, it can often become the room’s focal point. Hanging the TV over a console table instead of a mantle or built-in bookshelf can make your TV more discreet. In addition, styling around this enormous piece of technology can help soften the area and add beauty to a not-so-beautiful piece. If you want your television to blend into the decor, read on for some go-to media console styling tips.

Hang a decorative TV

The first step in bringing beauty to your media console is to select a decorative TV, such as the Samsung The Frame TV, a picture art TV. You can choose the television’s frame to look like a framed piece of art or a mirror and select digital artwork to display on the screen when you’re not watching a show.

Mount the TV to the wall

Mounting the TV to the wall allows you to style the console with decorative elements that draw attention away from the TV. This way, you have space to hang the TV and a fully styled surface. When hanging the TV, allow approximately one to two inches from the bottom of the TV to the surface of the console.

Select a few generously sized items

Go for quality over quantity when selecting items to fill the console table. This means styling the surface with fewer items that are larger in scale. This approach allows the focus to remain on the TV and fills out the console without feeling cluttered. Objects that can fill out the space may include:

A table lamp.

A plant or vase with flowering branches.

A stack or two of coffee table books with an object on top.

Off-center the television

When hanging a TV, your first inclination may be to center it above the console. However, hanging it off center, to the left or the right, gives you more space to select a more generously sized vase, lamp, or other decorative object for the other side. Hanging the TV off-center can offer an overall more decorative look.

Hide additional technology

Have the television professionally installed, so you can ensure the cords are all completely out of sight. A decorative box on the console can store the remotes and any other small technology accessories.

Decorate around the console

Leaving the top of the console table empty and decorating it around the console table can make the area feel larger. Likewise, flanking the console table with two appropriately scaled pieces of art on the walls or tall bookshelves can make this area appear grander and help the TV blend into the surroundings more.