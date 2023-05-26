Spring cleaning can feel like an overwhelming undertaking and a significant time investment. However, there are a few tasks that require little effort but can result in substantial payoffs. So, while scrubbing your home from baseboards to the ceiling may be unrealistic, investing your time in smaller tasks with significant results can be your best spring cleaning approach. Read on for ways to have a freshly cleaned house this spring while still enjoying the beautiful season.

Create a plan

Breaking your spring cleaning plan into smaller, manageable tasks can help the overall process feel easier. Whether you break it down by room, by task, or designate a certain number of weekends to complete your spring cleaning, mapping out your plan can help the process become more methodical.

Focus on the rooms you use the most

Focusing your spring cleaning efforts on the rooms you use will make you feel the most accomplished, as you’ll see your efforts most frequently. The kitchen, family room and bedroom are three of the best places to focus on, as you likely spend most of your time in these spaces.

Clean the windows

Cleaning the interior and exterior windows will instantly fill your home with natural light and create a sun-drenched space. The dirt, dust and debris accumulating on windows may not be visible, but once the windows are wiped down, you’ll marvel at how bright your home instantly looks.

Clear off the countertops (and commit to a system that keeps them cleared)

Clear, clutter-free countertops can be transformative in a kitchen. A kitchen is a high-traffic room; keeping it as clear and clean as possible can help you move through the space most efficiently. Once you clear off the countertops, develop a system that can make keeping this space clean easier.

Steam clean the upholstery

Whether you own an upholstery steamer or hire a professional company, steam cleaning your upholstery, such as the sofa and chairs, will instantly freshen up the room. Not only will it remove odors, but it will visually revive your furniture and the entire room. In addition to the visual impact, the feeling of a freshly steamed sofa may motivate you to clean other areas of the room.

Create a schedule

Once you’ve finished your spring cleaning tasks, make a cleaning and home maintenance schedule to help you stay on track and regularly clean these spaces. Staying on top of the mundane cleaning tasks will help prevent them from becoming a significant undertaking.

Freshen up the walls

While you don’t need to wipe down all the walls, using a foam eraser pad to wipe off scuffs and marks on your walls can have a transformative effect. The small marks from daily use can add up, and wiping them off can instantly revive the space.