Beautiful and thoughtfully selected upholstery can have a transformative effect on a room. However, since furniture is meant to be lived on, these gorgeous fabrics can become dirty — no matter how careful you are. And, unlike pillow covers or blankets, upholstery can’t be thrown in the washing machine. On the other hand, your upholstered furniture pieces are meant to be long-lasting, so taking care of them will help protect this investment. To keep your upholstered pieces looking fresh and well-maintained, read on for some upholstery cleaning 101.

Vacuum regularly

The best way to maintain your upholstery is by preventive cleaning. One way to do this is by regularly vacuuming the furniture. Vacuums have separate upholstery attachments, such as a crevice attachment to clean debris from under the cushions and an upholstery brush that can lift surface dirt. It’s recommended to vacuum the upholstery weekly to prevent dirt from penetrating the fibers of the upholstery, which can damage them over time.

Follow the label instructions

If you’ve ever made stains on your upholstery appear worse or left a ring on the upholstery after cleaning a stain, you may be using the wrong type of solution. Upholstered furniture often comes with a label attached to the bottom with a letter that indicates the type of cleaner that is safe to use.

“W”: water-based cleaner

“S”: a non-water, solvent-based cleaners

“W,S”: water or solvent cleaners

“X”: vacuum only

Most importantly, it’s always essential to treat an inconspicuous spot to ensure you’re not damaging the upholstery. When in doubt, you can call the manufacturer for confirmation on the best product for your furniture.

Clean up spills and treat stains immediately

When there is a spill or mess on the upholstery, cleaning it before it sinks into the fabric is essential. Starting with a dry cloth, try to absorb as much liquid as possible without rubbing the spill. Gently blot so the liquid doesn’t fully saturate the fabric.

Avoid saturation

When cleaning stains from upholstery, use cleaner sparingly, adding more only when necessary. Use the least amount of cleaner possible, dab the stain and allow it to fully dry. When the fabric becomes too wet, bacteria can grow or damage the furniture’s padding or filling.

Contact the professionals

If the spill or mess is beyond your ability to spot treat, you may feel most comfortable contacting a professional company to treat the damage. This will help lift the stain while preserving the upholstery. Additionally, for ongoing maintenance, hiring a professional cleaning company to visit your home once or twice a year can help to maintain your upholstered pieces and keep them looking fresh.