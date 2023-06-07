Despite the variety of beautiful colors and eye-catching patterns, deciding on the rug material is the most crucial step when you’re choosing a new rug for your home. The most important factors to consider are the amount of traffic the space receives and how you’ll use the rug. For example, a rug in your entryway or mudroom will have significantly different usage than a rug in the living room or bedroom. Before you select new rugs for your home, read on to learn more about rug materials and what will likely work best in your space.

Wool

Wool is the gold standard of rug materials. Wool rugs are known for their softness, durability and longevity. Wool is a strong material that can repel stains, making it a good choice for high-use rooms such as living rooms, great rooms, or stairs. For rooms needing additional warmth, wool rugs can add insulation, creating a warmer, softer, and cozier space. Since wool is a natural material, it is prone to shedding, but this will lessen over time.

Silk

Silk rugs are luxurious and soft with a beautiful sheen. Like wool, silk is a natural material. However, it’s a finer material that creates a smoother feel underfoot. Silk rugs are best reserved for low-traffic spaces, such as a bedroom or private office, as silk rugs can easily show footprints and marks and require professional cleaning.

Cotton

Cotton rugs have a slim profile, as they’re flat-weaved, which means they are made on a loom instead of knotted. As a result, cotton rugs are easy to clean and can easily be thrown into the washing machine and dryer. Cotton rugs are great for high-use spaces prone to spills, such as children’s spaces, kitchens, or bathrooms.

Natural fiber rugs

Natural fiber rugs, such as sisal, jute and seagrass, are visually versatile rugs, based on their neutral color palette and generous texture. These types of rugs are strong and can be used in high-use spaces. They can also be used as a base layer and pair well with a more colorful rug layered on top for color and pattern and to add more softness underfoot. You can also select a fabric binding to add color to these otherwise neutral-hued rugs.

Synthetic rugs

Synthetic rugs are made from artificial materials like nylon, polypropylene, or viscose. Many synthetic rugs have been refined to feel like a natural fiber rug, but you may notice a difference if you’re used to wool or silk rugs. Synthetic rugs are easy to clean and are an excellent match for busy, high-traffic households. Synthetic rugs, such as nylon rugs, are ideal for family rooms, stair runners, the basement, or children’s play spaces.