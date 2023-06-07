Your furry family members occupy much room in your heart and your home. Your pet’s accessories may also take up plenty of space in your home, and not all of these items may fit into your decor style. However, with some thoughtful selection and creative styling, you can create a pet-friendly space where your pet is comfortable, and your home is beautiful.

Design a dedicated zone

Creating a designated space to corral your pet’s items will keep these things from taking over your home, will make daily tasks with your pet more accessible and will help keep you organized. Whether it’s a basket or a shelf in a closet, keep everything you need to take care of your pet in one spot. This may include leashes, collars, waste bags, treats, toys, and any other accessories they need. Keeping these items contained will help you navigate their needs easier and keep them out of sight.

Think beyond pet supplies

Integrating your pet’s supplies into your home can mean thinking beyond the pet store aisles. This may mean ditching the stainless steel bowls for stylish ceramic bowls that align with your home’s decor for food and water. Or, instead of a dog bed, make custom floor cushions for your bed, selecting pet-friendly fabric that coordinates with the rest of the textiles in your space. If certain rooms are off-limits to your pets, install a custom gate that aligns with your home’s architectural and design style instead of defaulting to a metal baby gate.

Chose-pet friendly upholstery

If your pets play a significant role in your life, making design decisions with them in mind can create a more relaxed way of living at home. Many retailers have pet-friendly lines of upholstery to choose from. Fabric options that stand up to pets include woven fabrics with patterns or texture, which can help disguise stains. In addition, low-pile fabrics won’t likely trap as many odors. Top-grain leather can easily wipe off spills or stains, and synthetic materials and indoor-outdoor fabrics can withstand wear and tear.

Build a pet washing station

If you have a larger dog that loves to get dirty, wrestling with them in the upstairs bathtub can be challenging. Incorporating a pet washing station in your mudroom or garage can make bath time easier for you and your pet.

Pet-proof your home

Like children, your home should be a safe place for pets to explore. This means hiding items that may pique their curiosity and also cause them harm. For example, tuck away electrical cords, keep small items off the ground that may be choking hazards, keep valuable or sentimental items out of reach, and install gates where you don’t want your pets to enter.

Leverage smart home technology

If you’re away from the house and your pet is home alone, you can use smart home technology to regulate the lighting or temperature. Adjusting the temperature or controlling the lighting from your smartphone will keep your pets comfortable during periods that you’re not home.