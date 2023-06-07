In a well-designed room, accent furniture often takes a space from ordinary to memorable. These pieces are often in unique shapes, materials and textures, which bring interest to a room filled with foundational elements. In addition, they can help soften edges, break up visual monotony, add drama, become conversation starters, and serve a functional purpose. To elevate your room’s design style, read on for ways to accomplish this with accent furniture.

What is accent furniture?

Most living spaces have a basic furniture equation that includes several sofas, lounge chairs, and a coffee table. Accent furniture is the additional pieces you layer in, such as the end tables, accent chairs, and other seating options, such as small benches. Accent furniture can be pieces you save or splurge on, depending on the meaning behind the pieces. Accent furniture can range from something that catches your eye at a major retailer to a unique item you find at an antique shop. An accent piece should elevate the overall space, giving the room a slight edge.

Types of accent furniture

End tables

End tables can range from a commonly used square or rectangle, a round pedestal table, or a unique piece like a martini table. If your space has predominantly square lines, bringing in rounded pieces can help to soften the overall space. Round or oval end tables are the perfect way to do this. Whether it’s an oval-topped table or a round vintage pedestal table, placing these rounded pieces throughout the room can break up[ the room’s harsher lines. Creatively layering end tables, such as pairing a garden stool with a martini table, can prevent the space from feeling like a furniture showroom.

Accent chairs

Accent chairs can add color, pattern and softness to a space. Recovering a vintage accent chair in upholstery that complements the room’s design scheme can help to refresh a room and bring just enough interest to a neutral room. Coupling the accent chair with a unique end table can create a memorable moment in the space.

Console or entry table

A statement console table in your home’s entryway can make the first impression as it’s the first piece guests see when they enter your home. A table that is an antique piece or a table in a unique color, texture, or material can be the foundational design element for this small but impactful home area.

Soft seating

Adding a pair of x-shaped benches or a pair of leather poufs to a room can help to add additional symmetry to a space while also bringing in additional color, depth and texture. Functionally, these pieces can also offer additional seating. Or, a hearth bench, a U-shaped bench that goes around a fireplace, offers a traditional design element and is also a place to sit.