Gardening season can feel like the start of new beginnings. It’s the opportunity to start fresh and nurture what you already have. It can be a therapeutic activity, which can feel even better if you use beautiful accessories. If you want to refresh your gardening gear this season, read on for the gardening essentials that will motivate you as you nurture your garden this season and beyond.

Decorative tools

Gardening tools are essential to weeding, digging, and preparing the soil in your garden. However, giving a decorative touch to these practical items can make your gardening experience feel more special. Whether they have brightly colored enamel handles, luxe walnut handles, or smooth leather handles, consider their appearance and how they feel in your hands as you assess the best tools for you.

Luxe watering can

Watering the flowers and plants can be tedious, so elevate the mundane with a watering can you can’t wait to use daily. Whether it’s a copper watering can or a version in a brightly colored print, selecting a watering can that you’re visually drawn to can make the act of watering your flowers something you look forward to.

Gardening house

A backyard gardening house can range from a simple shed to store your equipment to a small house equipped with plumbing and electricity. While this structure can be minimally designed inside, you can also lean into the design and create an extraordinary space. A deep statement sink, a stunning overhead light fixture, plenty of shelving, and vibrant walls will create a gardening oasis.

Potting stand

A potting stand in a glossy hue that complements your home’s exterior color can store the gardening essentials you need to access quickly. In addition, securing this stand to the exterior of your home can create an easy-to-access space and serve as a decorative exterior accent.

Gardening attire

Dressing the part can instantly transport you to a gardening mindset. For long days in the sun, equip yourself with a wide-brim hat, sun-protective clothing, and gardening gloves with a luxe interior lining. Topping your ensemble with a gardening apron can help you seamlessly navigate the garden hands-free.

Garden stools

Garden stools can serve as the decorative touches your garden needs, especially when strategically placing them throughout the garden. Garden stools can be multi-functional, serving as a visual accent, a small table to set down a cold beverage or tools, and a seat to rest or complete your gardening tasks. When you need to get down on your hands and needs, ensure you have plenty of garden kneeler cushions. Selecting garden kneelers in a beautiful print can add a decorative touch as you kneel in the dirt.

Beautiful basket

One of the most rewarding parts of gardening is enjoying the fruits of your labor. A beautiful basket to gather your bounty is necessary as you pick the fruits and vegetables to bring indoors and prepare a fresh garden meal.