Beautiful homes and spaces have become glamourized through the glossy images you see in magazines, across social media and on home improvement shows. Resort-worthy backyards, brightly colored rooms, gleaming floors and wallpapered spaces result in stunning imagery but may not work for how you realistically live. So if you dream about future home updates, read on for the projects you may regret.

Installing a pool

An in-ground backyard pool can create a stunning backyard scene that looks like a gorgeous resort-inspired setting at home. You may associate having a pool with backyard pool parties, leisurely summer afternoons, and nighttime swims with your little ones. However, there are many factors to consider before you break ground on an in-ground pool or purchase a house with a pool. Pools require substantial maintenance, so you’ll need to consider if you’re willing to handle the maintenance yourself or invest in a pool maintenance company. Also, having a pool in an area that isn’t warm year-round can hurt your home’s resale value.

Not thoroughly testing paint swatches

If you’re selecting paint based on paint swatches from the paint store or paint colors used in other houses, you will likely be disappointed by how it looks in your home. Paint colors can have a chameleon effect and look different in every space. A space’s lighting and other elements in the room will significantly impact how a paint color appears in your house. Additionally, if you fall in love with a paint color you see in a room on social media or in a magazine, editing that image is another factor that will change how that color appears in your home.

Selecting wallpaper without considering your lifestyle

There is no refuting that wallpaper can take a space from zero to 100. Wallpaper can be vastly transformative to a room and can be the ultimate wow factor. However, considering your lifestyle and how you use the room can help guide how you select wallpaper. For example, grasscloth wallpaper is a timeless choice that adds texture, depth, color and interest. However, if you want to install a grasscloth wallpaper in a hallway or powder room that is high-traffic and sees lots of tiny handprints and water splashes, consider selecting a vinyl grasscloth that can stand up to busy lifestyles. Or, if you crave a wallpapered bathroom, consider saving this for a half-bath that doesn’t have a shower to avoid potential humidity damage.

Rich wood floors

Hardwood floors are timeless and are a home update that are always worth it. However, being selective with the stain can mean less cleaning and less stress over crumbs and spills. Pale or medium-toned wood floors are timeless and can help conceal inevitable spills and dirt better than a rich, dark-colored stain.