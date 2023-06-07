If you’re beginning a landscape design project from the literal ground up, knowing where to start is the biggest challenge many homeowners experience. Landscape design involves many elements that require a specialized skill set and knowledge base. A beautifully designed exterior space combines thoughtfully selected landscaping, hardscaping and outdoor furniture and accessories. If you’re overwhelmed with your upcoming landscaping design, read for some helpful tips.

Get inspired

As a starting point, peruse design magazines, scroll social media and revisit some of your favorite movies and travel photos to begin compiling inspirational imagery to set the foundation for your outdoor space. Once you have a selection of imagery with elements you want to incorporate into your home’s exterior, you can begin honing in on a clear vision.

Consult a professional

A landscape architect is an invaluable resource when you’re planning your exterior landscaping. This professional will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to your home, and can offer guidance on the design aesthetic, guidance on drainage, what plants work best in your climate, as well as in different areas of your yard, considering soil, sunlight, plant spacing, as well as installing the landscaping. A landscape architect also knows when other plants will bloom so that you can plan out the colors in your yard each season.

Consider your climate

If most of your inspirational imagery is from the West Coast, but you live in the Midwest, there are some elements you’ll need to reconsider. You may be able to incorporate furniture and accessories from this West Coast inspiration. Still, you’ll need to select plants, flowers, and other foliage that will thrive in your local climate. You can visit a local nursery to get inspired by plants that will thrive in your own home.

Decide on a color scheme

Narrowing down your color scheme can help you select the plants and other foliage for your landscaping. For example, you may prefer a crisp and classic green and white plan or a vibrant, colorful garden filled with bright colors.

Determine your level of commitment to maintenance

A landscaping plan can be adjusted to the level of maintenance you’re willing to take on. For example, if you love to garden, you may want to leave room for annuals that you plant each season. Or, if you prefer a more low-maintenance landscaping approach, perennials you only need to plant once may be your preference.

Design your outdoor living area

Once your landscape design is planned, you can begin layering your outdoor living area furniture and accessories. Designing this space like you would create an indoor living area will result in an inviting and comfortable outdoor oasis. A detailed space planning approach that includes a dining area, conversation spots and space for lounging, and selecting durable outdoor furniture with outdoor fabric, sufficient lighting and accessories will create a functional and beautiful outdoor living room.