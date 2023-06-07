Nothing feels as refreshing as a crisp, cool bed after a long, hot summer day. Switching your bedding for the seasons is an excellent way to transition into a new season and set the foundation for a good night’s sleep. In addition to helping you feel as comfortable as possible with the warmer temperatures, your bedroom’s decor will also receive a style refresh. Read on for ways to update your bedding in time for summer’s warmer temperatures.

Select natural fiber sheets

Adding cooling sheets to your summer sheet rotation is the easiest way to create a cooling sleep environment. Natural fibers are known for being the most cooling and moisture-wicking. Bamboo, linen, eucalyptus, and cotton sheets are cooling material selections that are also moisture-wicking. These materials will also soften after every wash.

Update to a light-weight duvet

Swapping out your fluffy and cozy winter duvet for a thin duvet insert will still create a restful sleep space but will keep you more comfortable on warm summer nights. Like linen sheets, a linen duvet cover is a natural-fiber duvet option, which will help keep your bed cool. Additionally, linen is a summer staple and will give your bedroom a summer-inspired aesthetic.

Swap out a crisp throw blanket

Swapping out your winter throw blanket for a blanket in a lighter texture and aesthetic will give you a lighter-weight option to cuddle up with on a warm summer night and will also update your bedroom’s decor style for the summer months.

Update seasonal pillows

Pillows are one of the easiest ways to update a space for a new season. Pillowcases in lighter hues, brighter patterns, or textured linen are all ways you can give your bed a visual summer refresh.

Restyle the nightstand accents

Consider the start of the new season a fresh start, and do a clean sweep of your nightstand surface and inside the drawer. Clear out the items you no longer need, and restyle the top of your nightstand. Keeping these items minimal will help to create a more calming sleep space. Display only the things you need, such as a small lamp for reading, a water carafe to stay hydrated on hot summer nights, and a small sentimental item like a framed photo for a peaceful way to begin and end your day.

Clean the mattress

Your mattress should be rotated several times yearly to prevent the filling from falling. Rotating your mattress when you change your bedding for a new season is an easy-to-remember guideline. You can do this by spot-treating any stains, sprinkling the mattress with baking soda, vacuuming the baking soda and rotating the mattress will keep your mattress looking, smelling and feeling fresh. If you have an upholstered headboard, vacuuming the upholstery and using a hand steamer is another essential step to having a refreshed bed.