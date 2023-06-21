Possibilities are limitless between the pages of a good book. From daring chases, to timeless romances, to teeth-chattering mysteries, books offer a portal to a multitude of other worlds.

While simply reading through a story from start to end is a fantastic way to kick back and relax, it can also prove beneficial to take a moment to digest the journey you’ve just gone through. Here are some short prompts that will help you reflect—by yourself or with others—and get more out of your reads!