Warm your tummy on a rainy day with this scrumptious lentil soup recipe. Lentil beans are a fantastic source of protein that are rich in fiber, high in iron, and support cardiovascular health. The use of a ham hock in this recipe provides a delightful smoky flavor that makes this soup stand out from the rest. With an abundance of veggies, herbs, and flavor, this soup packs a delicious and nutritious punch that you can enjoy alone or with your closest friends and family!

Yields: Approximately 5-6 servings

Preparation Time: Approximately 20 minutes

Cook Time: Approximately 2 hours

Total Time Till Ready: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes

Ingredients

16 oz of dried lentils

1 Ham hock*

¼ cup soy sauce

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

3 bay leaves

½ chopped yellow onion

1 ½ chopped red bell pepper

4 thinly sliced stalks of celery

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped parsley

3 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp of oil

6 cups of water

*If you are unable to find a ham hock, you may use smoked bacon as a substitute!

Let’s Get Cooking!

Step One: Slice or dice your onion, red pepper, celery, and garlic. Drizzle oil into a large pot and saute your veggies on medium heat until the vegetables soften.

Step Two: Add water, soy sauce, lentils, ham hock, bay leaves, cilantro, and parsley to the pot.

Step Three: Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.

Step Four: Bring the soup to a boil. Once the pot is boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and leave simmering for a minimum of 2 hours, or until the lentils are soft. The soup can also be left simmering for most of the day.

Step Five: Serve alone or over rice, and enjoy!

Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.