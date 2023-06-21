Warm your tummy on a rainy day with this scrumptious lentil soup recipe. Lentil beans are a fantastic source of protein that are rich in fiber, high in iron, and support cardiovascular health. The use of a ham hock in this recipe provides a delightful smoky flavor that makes this soup stand out from the rest. With an abundance of veggies, herbs, and flavor, this soup packs a delicious and nutritious punch that you can enjoy alone or with your closest friends and family!
Yields: Approximately 5-6 servings
Preparation Time: Approximately 20 minutes
Cook Time: Approximately 2 hours
Total Time Till Ready: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes
Ingredients
16 oz of dried lentils
1 Ham hock*
¼ cup soy sauce
Salt (to taste)
Pepper (to taste)
3 bay leaves
½ chopped yellow onion
1 ½ chopped red bell pepper
4 thinly sliced stalks of celery
¼ cup chopped cilantro
¼ cup chopped parsley
3 cloves of garlic
2 tbsp of oil
6 cups of water
*If you are unable to find a ham hock, you may use smoked bacon as a substitute!
Let’s Get Cooking!
Step One: Slice or dice your onion, red pepper, celery, and garlic. Drizzle oil into a large pot and saute your veggies on medium heat until the vegetables soften.
Step Two: Add water, soy sauce, lentils, ham hock, bay leaves, cilantro, and parsley to the pot.
Step Three: Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.
Step Four: Bring the soup to a boil. Once the pot is boiling, lower the heat, cover the pot, and leave simmering for a minimum of 2 hours, or until the lentils are soft. The soup can also be left simmering for most of the day.
Step Five: Serve alone or over rice, and enjoy!
Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.