So what is close reading exactly? Close reading is the act of utilizing analysis techniques to understand what the text is explicitly saying, then using logic and deduction to uncover deeper layers of comprehension.

Close reading is often used to interpret scholastic texts as well as traditional literature, but it can be used to develop a fuller understanding of anything you read. Rather than simply reading the text at face value, the reader breaks down devices, rhetoric features, structural choices, and cultural elements to formulate a more thorough analysis. It allows the reader to appreciate the intention and attention that the writer put into creating their artistic form of expression.

Though close reading requires a much deeper attention and focus, the practice itself can be broken down into a few simple steps.

Select Your Text

This text can range from one sentence to a few pages. Be sure the text includes repetitive or unusual themes. The passage should also be ripe with imagery and literary devices. Certain passages might lend to further discussion of central characters or key issues that exist in the entirety of the text.

Read and Annotate

Read the passage through once, taking note of any major points that stand out to you. Read it through again, this time taking a moment to annotate any of these patterns directly on the page. Underline, highlight, take notes, etc. to ensure that you are able to process the text thoroughly. Look for patterns in language, plot devices, and important imagery.

Analyze the Passage

Either on your own or in a group, take a moment to analyze what you’ve just read. Ask questions about why the author might have made certain choices. Reflect on the voice and point of view of the text. Think about how certain elements connect to others.

Develop Your Literary Statement

Consider all of the patterns you’ve discovered. Consolidate your observations into a singular thesis or statement. Then, lay out text-based evidence to support this conclusion.