Want to make your Easter egg-cellent? Or perhaps you want to add a little egg-citment to your hunt? Gone are the days of boring single colored eggs! Bring a little life to your egg decorating this Easter. Check out these easy egg decorating tips and tricks and take this craft from a boring activity to a fabulous egg-stravaganza to remember.

Lay Out Newspapers

Nothing dampens the mood more than the daunting task of clean up. Minimize the mess by laying down old newspapers.

Go Crazy With Crayons

Crayons can take your eggs from drab to fab! Draw designs with different colors before you dunk the egg in the dye. Use a white crayon to outline areas you don’t want the dye to touch.

Tape it To the Limit

Tape can offer precision and intricacy to your egg design. Shape areas the dye will touch with scotch tape before dunking it in the dye.

It’s Hot Hot Hot Glue

Add a little texture to your egg dying experience. Use hot glue to create funky designs. Color over your hot glue with a sharpie for a special touch.

Super Sharpie Special

Don’t let the fun end at the dunk! After you’ve dyed your egg, add your own flourish with a Sharpie design. Draw intricate flowers. Write fun words. Design silly little faces.

Splatter Egg

Switch up your technique! Rather than dipping your egg in the dye, make a splash with this fin design trick. Lay your eggs out on the newspaper. Dip a toothbrush or a spall paintbrush into some paint and go wild! Splatter the paint all over the egg and really make it your own.

Bring on the Bling

Embellish your egg with other fun and funky materials. Stickers, gems, pompoms, and googly eyes all make fun additions to this timeless activity.