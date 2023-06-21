Out with the old and in with the new! Spring is coming which means more warmer days and outside plays. It’s time to shed those winter layers, step outside, and enjoy the sunshine with these fun, easy lawn activities you can do with your kiddos.

Chalk It Up!

With just a couple pieces of chalk and your imagination, the possibilities are limitless. Draw and decorate outstanding outlines. Create elaborate obstacle courses and race to the finish line. Hop and scotch down the sidewalk! Or, get your hands dirty and bring out your inner artist. Create your very own chalk art and host a front-yard art walk.

Throw a Picnic!

Pack up your basket, toss out a blanket, and gather your closest friends and family. Whether you enjoy delightful finger sandwiches, a spread of cheese and crackers, or a bowl of good ol’ traditional potato salad, a picnic is a great way to enjoy the warm weather, while spending time together.

Cornhole

A time old classic, cornhole is a great way to spend time outdoors. Grab some bean bags, a board, and a good partner, then buckle up for a fun, competitive game to pass the time.

Get Your Head in the Game

What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than with a friendly competition? Whether you hula hoop, jump rope, or pogo stick, these activities can all be made more exciting with a little friendly competition. Routines, number of jumps, or time without stopping are all great categories to go head to head in.

500!

This front lawn game is easy and fun for the whole family. First, grab a ball—any shape and size will do! Then, select a person to be the thrower. The rest of the group will clump together a few feet away from the thrower.

At the beginning of each round, the thrower will assign a number of points to each toss. They then deem the toss dead (the ball must touch the ground), alive (the ball must be in the air), or both! The thrower will then toss the ball and others will try to retrieve it. Whoever makes it to 500 points first, wins!