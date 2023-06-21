Hoppy Easter! This delightful springtime holiday filled with candy, chocolates, and good company is right around the corner. Break up your routine eats this year with this traditional Italian Easter bread recipe.

Ingredients:

2 ¼ -3 ¼ cups flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 pkg active dry yeast

2/3 cup milk

2 Tbsp butter

2 eggs room temp

¼ cup chopped almonds

½ tsp anise seed (if you can find it)

Melted butter

5 colored raw eggs

Powdered sugar

Let’s Get Baking!

Step One: Place 1 cup flour, sugar salt and undissolved active dry yeast in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

Step Two: Combine mild and 2 tablespoons of butter in a small pan. Heat over low until milk and butter are warm.

Step Three: Gradually add the heated milk and butter to the dry ingredients. Using a hand mixer, combine the mixture at a medium speed, scraping the sides of the bowl occasionally.

Step Four: Add 2 eggs to the mixture. Add ½ cup flour, or however much you need to thicken the batter. Mix until incorporated.

Step Five: Beat the mixture at high speed for two minutes, scraping the bowl occasionally.

Step Six: Add enough flour to create a soft, malleable dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead for approximately 8-10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Step Seven: Place the kneaded dough into a greased bowl. Cover and let the mixture rise in a warm place for approximately 1 hour or until doubled in size. While the dough is rising, combine almonds and anise seed.

Step Eight: Once the dough has risen, remove from the bowl and sprinkle in the almond and anise seed mixture. Punch the dough and knead in the almonds and anise until well combined.

Step Nine: Divide the dough into two equal sections. Roll each piece into a 24-inch rope. Twist the ropes together. Then, form a ring and place on a greased baking sheet.

Step Ten: Brush the dough with melted butter. Place your raw, dyed eggs equally spaced around the twist. Cover and let rise for approximately 1 hour or until doubled in bulk. Preheat the oven to 350°F so it is ready to go once the dough has risen.

Step Eleven: Bake the bread for 30-35 minutes or until it is golden brown. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, serve, and enjoy!