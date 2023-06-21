Spring is in full fling! With the flowers blossoming, the skies clearing, and color returning to the world around us, it’s time to shake up your cocktails to match the blooming energy! Check out these 5 refreshing spring cocktails. Mix and enjoy with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

Enjoy a timeless classic with a twist! This cocktail is a mix of simple syrup, lemonade, fresh strawberries, vodka, and mint leaves. Smash the strawberries into a puree. Combine ingredients, serve, and enjoy!

Mint Julep

This classic beverage is the traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby. For this cocktail, you’ll need simple syrup, mint leaves, and bourbon. Simply muddle the mint leaves in the simple syrup, add your bourbon, and serve over ice. Garnish with a mint spring for an extra flare!

Cucumber Gin Cocktail

This delightfully refreshing beverage is perfect to enjoy on a sunny spring afternoon! You’ll need an English hothouse cucumber, lime zest, simple syrup, gin, lime juice, and club soda. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cucumber. Line the glass with the strip of cucumber. Combine, and top off with club soda to taste.

Cucumber Vodka Gimlet

A delightful twist on a classic, the cucumber vodka gimlet is a simple cocktail that is perfect to accompany the warming weather. You’ll need sliced cucumber, basil leaves, vodka, simple syrup, and lime juice. Muddle the cucumber, combine ingredients, and enjoy!

Gin Basil Smash

Make a splash with this smash! This cocktail combines muddled basil, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup for a drink that is sure to impress!